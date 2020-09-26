Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $221.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.96. 291,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,109. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

