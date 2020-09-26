Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

