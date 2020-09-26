Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives $15.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPPLF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

