Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPRQF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of PPRQF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

