International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) vs. Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Financial Analysis

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and Howard Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Howard Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.96%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Howard Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 2.51 $205.10 million N/A N/A Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 1.47 $16.88 million $1.01 8.75

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Howard Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.72% 8.47% 1.44% Howard Bancorp -14.38% 5.47% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Howard Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 21 full service branches, as well as 11 mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

