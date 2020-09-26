International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Pareto Securities cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 119,825 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in International Seaways by 97.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in International Seaways by 626.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Seaways by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.43. 120,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $403.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

