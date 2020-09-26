Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.12 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

