Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Cap of $18.40 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $18.40 million and $1,500.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00095234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.01536576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00197206 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

