ION Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,642.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ION has a market capitalization of $372,378.10 and approximately $1,642.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006443 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002815 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,443,305 coins and its circulating supply is 13,543,305 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

