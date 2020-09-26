Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.