IOTA Trading Down 5.1% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Cobinhood and Upbit. IOTA has a market cap of $720.70 million and $5.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00205208 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000891 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Ovis, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Cobinhood, HitBTC, FCoin, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

