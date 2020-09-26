IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. IPSEN S A/S has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

