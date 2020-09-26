Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $163.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings looks strong on the back of its solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings should benefit from the growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Shareholder-friendly moves boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, higher interest expense and rise in depreciation and amortization is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risks is a concern. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry's growth year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.89.

NYSE IQV opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 222.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

