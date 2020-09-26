IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

IRIX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

