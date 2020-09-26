IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
IRIX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
