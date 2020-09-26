iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) vs. Axcelis Technologies (NYSE:ACLS) Head to Head Contrast

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSE:AGZ) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

iShares Agency Bond ETF has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iShares Agency Bond ETF and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Agency Bond ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.60%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies 8.34% 8.22% 6.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iShares Agency Bond ETF and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Agency Bond ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axcelis Technologies $342.96 million 2.10 $17.03 million $0.50 43.04

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iShares Agency Bond ETF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of iShares Agency Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats iShares Agency Bond ETF on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

