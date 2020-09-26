Iungo (ING) Market Cap Tops $21,494.80

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market cap of $21,494.80 and $22.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

