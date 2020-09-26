Iungo (ING) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded down 25% against the dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $21,494.80 and $22.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.84 or 0.04899005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

