JD Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $509,885.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. JD Coin has a market cap of $4.26 million and $509,885.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00239430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.01543980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194810 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,697,624 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

