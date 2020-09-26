Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €59.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.71 ($59.66).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

