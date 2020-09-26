Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

