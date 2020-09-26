Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,300” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target (up previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,750 ($62.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised Unilever to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 5,470 ($71.48) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,871.36 ($63.65).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,763 ($62.24) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,970 ($64.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,603.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,341.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06. The company has a market cap of $124.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.98 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.14. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.57%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,539 ($59.31), for a total transaction of £2,087,940 ($2,728,263.43).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

