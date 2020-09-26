Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0289

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $282,133.94 and approximately $247,902.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.84 or 0.04840942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.