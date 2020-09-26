JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Raised to $29.00

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JKS. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 492,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $25,236,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 919,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 541,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 134,996 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

