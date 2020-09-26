Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,555 ($33.39).

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,424.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,154.06. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,245 ($29.33), for a total transaction of £268,681.60 ($351,080.10). Also, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £429.12 ($560.72).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

