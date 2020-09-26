Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 53.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $6,754.05 and $1,505.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

