JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $297.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $289.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.94.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $281.82 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $299.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 103,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.