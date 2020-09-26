JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

