JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.04.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
