JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 50” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 51.27.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

