JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Caci International (NYSE:CACI) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered Caci International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.58.

CACI opened at $215.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that Caci International will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caci International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Caci International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

