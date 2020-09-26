Judges Scientific’s (JDG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Judges Scientific from GBX 5,380 ($70.30) to GBX 5,745 ($75.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

LON JDG opened at GBX 4,990 ($65.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.33 million and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,902. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.30 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

