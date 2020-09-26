JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBAXY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of JBAXY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. 55,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.