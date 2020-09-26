Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $77,807.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $177,045.69 and approximately $77,807.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00240328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00094537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01541871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00195775 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

