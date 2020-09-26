Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £107.58 ($140.58).

JET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.44) to £100 ($130.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.27) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of JET traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 8,600 ($112.37). The stock had a trading volume of 320,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,589.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,008.87.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

