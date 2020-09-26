JUST Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. JUST has a market capitalization of $89.76 million and approximately $87.33 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00240686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.01537611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00200597 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

