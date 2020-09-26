Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Achieves $13.34 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $1.09 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00008910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01525441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194681 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

