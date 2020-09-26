Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -405.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

