Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

KYYWF opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

