Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

KZR stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.83 and a current ratio of 31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.14.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,241,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 723,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 889,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

