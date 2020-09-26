Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 9.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kforce by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 207,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,181. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $708.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

