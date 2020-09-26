Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Volume Hits $374,682.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $156,920.73 and approximately $374,682.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,200 tokens. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

