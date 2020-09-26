Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce sales of $85.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.43 million and the lowest is $84.60 million. Kodiak Sciences posted sales of $67.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year sales of $334.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.40 million to $335.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.40 million, with estimates ranging from $404.24 million to $433.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Kodiak Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 283,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,919. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

