Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.56

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Komodo has a total market cap of $68.82 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005256 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00522735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00073723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055339 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 121,906,557 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Crex24, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

