Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

RDSMY traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

