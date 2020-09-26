Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

KTOS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. 1,564,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

