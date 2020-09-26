Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 475.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,550 shares of company stock worth $1,147,494 over the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

