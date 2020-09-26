L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 603,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,450. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.