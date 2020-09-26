Lake Street Capital Raises Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $8.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

