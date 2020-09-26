LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Raised to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LCII. CL King raised their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded LCI Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 6,403.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.