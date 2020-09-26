Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given a $2.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,627,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,532,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.